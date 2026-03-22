Iran says it shot down 'enemy' F-15 fighter jet near Hormuz island after Trump's warning | WATCH

Tehran:

Following US President Donald Trump's 48-hour ultimatum to Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz within next 48 hours, Iranian media has claimed that the country's military have shot down an F-15 fighter aircraft of the 'enemy' over the Hormuz. The F-15 jet was intercepted by Iranian air defence systems near the Hormuz island over the country's southern coast.

Tehran Times has also released a 29-second video on micro-blogging website X (previously Twitter) showing how the Iranian forces detected the F-15 and shot down it down. India TV Digital, however, cannot verify the veracity of the video.

It is not clear if the F-15, a fourth generation fighter aircraft, belonged to the US military or the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF). Neither country has issued a statement as well.

The development comes just hours after US President Donald Trump warned Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours amid rising global crude rates. In a post on Truth Social, the American leader said if Iran fails to open the Strait of Hormuz within the given time, then the US will 'obliterate' the Middle East nation's energy infrastructure.

In response to Trump, a top Iranian official has said that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed only for the country's 'enemy'. The official further stated that Iran is ready to work with international organisations and its neighbours to enhance maritime security.

Iran's F-35 claims

It should be noted that Iranian media had earlier claimed that an F-35 fifth generation stealth aircraft of the US military was 'attacked' and 'damaged' by Tehran's air defence systems which forced the jet to make an emergency landing in a Middle East nation. Iranian media had also released a video backing it claims.

The US military had later said that the F-35 Lightning II fighter jet, which is one of the most advanced aircraft built for more than USD 100 million, "flying a combat mission over Iran", adding that the pilot was safe. It also launched a probe over the incident. If the Iranian claims were to be true, then it is a massive setback for the US military.

Coming to the F-15s, so far, four such jets have been downed in the conflict. Earlier this month, Kuwaiti forces had shot down three F-15E Strike Eagle jets "mistakenly". All the pilots, however, had survived after ejecting safely.

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