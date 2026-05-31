After Abhishek Banerjee, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee attacked, suffers head injury

New Delhi:

A clash broke out between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) workers outside the Chanditala Police Station in Hooghly, West Bengal, triggering high tension in the area. The confrontation took place amid an ongoing protest related to the arrest of TMC leaders and workers. According to reports, TMC leaders were scheduled to submit a letter at the Chanditala Police Station protesting the arrest of party workers. However, before the delegation could reach inside, the situation escalated rapidly outside the police station premises.

Sloganeering and sudden violence

Tension erupted when BJP workers reportedly raised slogans such as “chor-chor” against TMC supporters. During the scuffle, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee sustained injuries, with reports suggesting he suffered a head injury. He was immediately attended to as the situation deteriorated outside the police station.

This is a developing story…