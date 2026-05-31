BJP storms Mandi Municipal Corporation Elections with 12-Ward majority victory, Congress gets 1

Mandi (HP):

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has registered a sweeping victory in the Mandi Municipal Corporation elections, securing a dominant mandate in the civic body. The party won 12 wards, while the Congress and other candidates managed to secure just one seat each, marking a one-sided electoral outcome.

BJP dominance across Mandi Municipal Corporation

The detailed ward-wise results reflect BJP’s strong performance across key areas of the city. BJP candidates won in Ward No. 2 (Sarita Handa), Ward No. 3 (Nirmal Verma), Ward No. 5 (Krishna Thakur), Ward No. 6 (Virendra Arya), Ward No. 9 (Suman), and Ward No. 10 (Neha Kumari), among others.Independent candidate Alaknanda Handa secured victory in Ward No. 1, while Congress managed to open its account with a win in Ward No. 4, where Narvada Devi emerged victorious.

Check list:

Ward No. 1 – Alaknanda Handa (Independent) Ward No. 2 – Sarita Handa (BJP) Ward No. 3 – Nirmal Verma (BJP) Ward No. 4 – Narvada Devi (Congress) Ward No. 5 – Krishna Thakur (BJP) Ward No. 6 – Virendra Arya (BJP) Ward No 7 - Ward No 8 - Ward No. 9 – Suman (BJP) Ward No. 10 – Neha Kumari (BJP) Ward No 11 - Jitendra Ward No 12 Ward No 13 Ward No 14 Ward No 15

Strong performance compared to previous elections

In the 2021 Municipal Corporation elections, the BJP had won 11 out of 15 wards, establishing a strong foothold in the civic body. This time, however, the party contested as the Opposition while the Congress holds power in the state.

Senior BJP leader and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur personally spearheaded the campaign, extensively touring wards and engaging in outreach across the city.

Political stakes high for local leadership

BJP MLA and former minister Anil Sharma also had significant political stakes in the outcome, given his family’s long-standing influence in the Mandi region. The results are likely to strengthen the party’s position at the local level while reinforcing its organisational presence in the district.