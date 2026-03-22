'Capacity to reach deep into Europe': Netanyahu sounds alarm on Iran's missile capabilities

Jerusalem:

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday warned that Iran’s growing missile capabilities should concern the entire world, noting that Tehran now possesses long-range missiles capable of striking deep into Europe.

Speaking during a visit to Arad, a site recently hit in missile attacks, Netanyahu accused Iran of deliberately targeting civilians and escalating regional tensions.

"If you want proof that Iran endangers the entire world, the last 48 hours have given it. In the last 48 hours, Iran targeted a civilian area. They're using that as a mass murder weapon. Luckily, no one was killed, but that's due to luck, not their intention. Their intention is to murder civilians," he said.

"That's 4,000 kilometres. I've been warning all the time. They now have the capacity to reach deep into Europe. They already have fired on European countries -- Cyprus. They are putting everyone in their sights,” Netanyahu added.

Rising tensions in Middle East as Iran strikes Israel

The conflict entered a more dangerous phase late Saturday as Iranian missiles hit two communities in southern Israel. Several buildings were badly damaged, and dozens of people were reported injured. The strikes took place not far from Israel’s main nuclear research centre, raising concerns about further escalation.

These developments come as the war moves into its fourth week, with growing fears that the situation could worsen. The attacks mark a shift in intensity, signalling a broader and more serious stage of the conflict.

Trump issues stark warning

At the same time, US President Donald Trump issued a strong warning to Iran. Posting on social media, he said the United States would take severe action if Iran does not fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz within 48 hours. He stated that failure to comply would lead to attacks targeting Iranian power plants, beginning with the largest.

The warning comes as Trump faces increasing domestic pressure to ensure the waterway remains open, especially as oil prices continue to rise.

In response, Iran warned that any attack on its energy facilities would lead to retaliation. According to statements reported by state and semi-official media, an Iranian military spokesperson said that US and Israeli energy and infrastructure assets in the region would be targeted if such strikes take place.

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