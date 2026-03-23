IPL fan parks to be hosted across 15 cities for the first phase of the tournament

New Delhi:

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off on March 28, the fans will be heavily anticipating the start of the tournament, as they will be looking to see their favourite players from across the globe in action as they take centre stage in the IPL.

Ahead of the tournament, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the schedule for the IPL fan parks for the first phase of the tournament.

It is worth noting that the fan parks will be hosted across 15 cities in 11 states during the first three weeks, offering fans the experience and opportunity to experience the IPL matches live with other fans.

Notably, each week will feature five Fan Parks across different zones — north, south, east and west — which will ensure maximum fan engagement.

What will each fan park offer to the fans?

Interestingly, every fan park will feature live screenings and will have a plethora of on-ground activities for the fans to enjoy, including music, entertainment, food courts, and kids’ play zones. The concept of the fan park was introduced back in 2015, and it has played a key role in increasing the fanbase and fan engagement as well.

Week 1: March 28 & 29, 2026

Rohtak, Haryana – Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground

Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – Govt. MVM College Ground

Nagpur, Maharashtra – Mecosabagh Methodist High School Playground

Tumakuru, Karnataka – Government Junior College Field

Krishnanagar, West Bengal – DL Roy Stadium

Week 2: April 4 & 5, 2026

Mathura, Uttar Pradesh – Amarnath Vidya Ashram

Jodhpur, Rajasthan – Barkatullah Khan Stadium

Nizamabad, Telangana – Women’s Educational Society Grounds

Mysuru, Karnataka – SBRR Mahajana First Grade College

Bhubaneswar, Odisha – KITS University Stadium

Week 3: April 11 & 12, 2026

Meerut, Uttar Pradesh – Bhainsali Ground

Nadiad, Gujarat – Radhe Farm

Ratnagiri, Maharashtra – Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – Hindustan College of Arts & Science

Rourkela, Odisha – Sector 17 Ground

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