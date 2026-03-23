IPL fan parks to be hosted across 15 cities for the first phase of the tournament

With the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026 all set to kick off on March 28, the fans will be heavily anticipating the start of the tournament, as they will be looking to see their favourite players from across the globe in action as they take centre stage in the IPL.
Ahead of the tournament, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) came forward and announced the schedule for the IPL fan parks for the first phase of the tournament.
It is worth noting that the fan parks will be hosted across 15 cities in 11 states during the first three weeks, offering fans the experience and opportunity to experience the IPL matches live with other fans.
Notably, each week will feature five Fan Parks across different zones — north, south, east and west — which will ensure maximum fan engagement.
What will each fan park offer to the fans?
Interestingly, every fan park will feature live screenings and will have a plethora of on-ground activities for the fans to enjoy, including music, entertainment, food courts, and kids’ play zones. The concept of the fan park was introduced back in 2015, and it has played a key role in increasing the fanbase and fan engagement as well.
Week 1: March 28 & 29, 2026
Rohtak, Haryana – Chhotu Ram Polytechnic Ground
Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh – Govt. MVM College Ground
Nagpur, Maharashtra – Mecosabagh Methodist High School Playground
Tumakuru, Karnataka – Government Junior College Field
Krishnanagar, West Bengal – DL Roy Stadium
Week 2: April 4 & 5, 2026
Mathura, Uttar Pradesh – Amarnath Vidya Ashram
Jodhpur, Rajasthan – Barkatullah Khan Stadium
Nizamabad, Telangana – Women’s Educational Society Grounds
Mysuru, Karnataka – SBRR Mahajana First Grade College
Bhubaneswar, Odisha – KITS University Stadium
Week 3: April 11 & 12, 2026
Meerut, Uttar Pradesh – Bhainsali Ground
Nadiad, Gujarat – Radhe Farm
Ratnagiri, Maharashtra – Swargiya Pramod Mahajan Krida Sankul
Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu – Hindustan College of Arts & Science
Rourkela, Odisha – Sector 17 Ground
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