BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026 today, March 23. The BSEB inter 12th result time is 1:30 PM. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter, Class 12 exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com

Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link

Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.