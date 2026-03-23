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BSEB Bihar Board Inter result 2026 Live: interbiharboard.com 12th result soon; direct link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

BSEB, Bihar 12th Result 2026 Live Updates: BSEB inter 12th exam result 2026 will be announced today, March 23. Check inter result at interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

BSEB Inter result 2026 Live: Bihar Board Class 12 result at results.biharboardonline.com.
BSEB Inter result 2026 Live: Bihar Board Class 12 result at results.biharboardonline.com. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Patna:

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will announce intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026 today, March 23. The BSEB inter 12th result time is 1:30 PM. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter, Class 12 exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in

Bihar Board Intermediate, Class 12 exam was held from February 2 to February 13. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  

Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.     

Live updates :BSEB Inter Result 2026 Live: Bihar Board 12th result at results.biharboardonline.com; Updates

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  • 11:15 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Check Bihar Board 12th result direct links

    Bihar Board BSEB inter Class 12 result links are - interbiharboard.com, results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  

  • 11:02 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board inter result 2026 time

    Bihar Board inter result 2026 time is 1:30 PM. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter, Class 12 exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

    Also Read : BSEB inter result 2026 time: When will Bihar Board 12th result will be out? 

  • 10:49 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check BSEB inter, Class 12 exam result 2026

    The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter result. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:40 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB 12th result official websites

    BSEB 12th result official websites are - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

  • 10:35 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board result 2026 12th when?

    Bihar Board 12th result will be announced via press conference at 1:30 pm, BSEB Chairman Anand Kishore confirmed in a press note. The BSEB inter, 12th exam result will be announced in presence of B. Rajender, Additional Chief Secretary, Education Department, Bihar. 

     

  • 10:31 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board 12th result date 2026

    Bihar Board intermediate exam result 2026 will be announced today, March 23. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter, Class 12 exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

  • 10:29 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result 2026 links

    BSEB Bihar Board inter, 12th result links are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

  • 10:26 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter scorecard at results.biharboardonline.com : How to download

    • Visit the official websites -  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  
    • Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
    • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
    • BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
    • Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out. 
  • 10:21 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter marksheet PDF

    The students can follow these steps to download BSEB 12th marksheet PDF. To download BSEB 12th marksheet 2026 PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board Class 12 marksheet PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSEB 12th marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download, save and take a print out.  

  • 10:21 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter scorecard pdf

    • Visit the official websites -  biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com  
    • Click on inter, Class 12 scorecard PDF link 
    • Enter application number, date of birth as the required login credentials   
    • BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download  
    • Save BSEB inter scorecard PDF and take a print out.  
  • 10:20 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB Bihar Board inter result websites

    Bihar Board inter, Class 12 result websites are - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com. The students can follow these steps to download BSEB inter scorecard PDF. To download BSEB inter scorecard, candidates need to visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com and click on Bihar Board class 12 scorecard PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials. BSEB 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save inter scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.    

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    BSEB inter result 2026 time

    BSEB inter result 2026 time is 1:30 PM. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter, Class 12 exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.  

  • 10:20 AM (IST)Mar 23, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board Inter 12th result 2026 today

    The Bihar Board, BSEB will announce intermediate, Class 12 exam result 2026 today, March 23. The students who had appeared for the BSEB inter, Class 12 exam 2026 can check the result on the official websites - results.biharboardonline.com, biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in. 

     

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