'Clock is ticking': Trump warns Iran to accept US peace deal or 'there won't be anything left'

New Delhi:

In a strong warning to Iran, US President Donald Trump said time was running out for Tehran to accept Washington’s latest peace proposal aimed at ending the ongoing conflict. In a post on Truth Social, Trump said Iran needed to move “fast” or risk facing devastating consequences. “For Iran, the clock is ticking,” he wrote, adding that “there won’t be anything left of them” if negotiations fail.

Trump-Netanyahu call fuels fresh speculation

Trump's warning to Iran comes hours after he held talks with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with Iran reportedly becoming a major focus of the discussion. According to reports, the two leaders discussed the ongoing conflict and the possibility of renewed military action against Iran. Netanyahu had earlier indicated that he would speak with Trump following the US President’s recent China visit and said Iran would be a key issue in the conversation.

The conflict began after joint US-Israeli strikes on Iran earlier this year, sharply escalating tensions across the region. Although a ceasefire between the US and Iran has remained in place since April 8, efforts to reach a permanent peace agreement appear to have stalled.

Iranian media on Sunday accused Washington of refusing to make meaningful concessions during the latest round of talks. Reports claimed the US had presented Iran with a five-point proposal that included limiting Tehran to a single operational nuclear facility and transferring enriched uranium stockpiles to the United States.

Iranian outlets also claimed Washington had refused to release frozen Iranian assets or compensate Tehran for damage caused during the conflict.

Pakistan continues mediation efforts

Meanwhile, Pakistan has continued trying to broker talks between the two sides. Iranian media reported that Pakistan’s Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi recently visited Tehran as part of efforts to revive stalled negotiations.

The visit came after Pakistan’s Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir also held diplomatic engagements linked to the crisis. Islamabad had earlier hosted discussions between representatives from both countries as part of wider mediation efforts.

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