Indian worker among four killed in one of largest Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia

Moscow:

An Indian worker was among the four people who lost their lives in one of the largest drone attacks by Ukraine on Russia, said the Indian Embassy on Sunday. The drone strikes happened on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, and it left dozens wounded.

In a statement on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), the Indian Embassy in Russia said three Indians were also injured in the attack. Embassy officials have visited the location and met the injured workers in the hospital, it said, adding that all the necessary assistance is being provided to the wounded.

The embassy has also condoled the death of the Indian worker. However, the identity of the deceased has not been disclosed yet.

"Today in the Moscow region, as a result of a drone attack, one citizen of India was killed and three others were injured. Embassy staff traveled to the scene of the incident and visited the victims in the hospital," the statement read.

"The embassy expresses its sincere condolences to the family of the deceased and is doing everything possible to provide the necessary assistance to the victims, closely cooperating with the company's management and local authorities," it added.

Zelenskyy confirms drone strikes

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has confirmed the drone strikes on Russia and said the attacks were a message to Russians that Moscow must end the war. Sharing a video of the strikes on X, Zelenskyy also thanked the Ukrainian military for the precision of the attacks.

"Grateful to the SBU and all the Ukrainian Defense Forces for their precision. Distance from Ukraine's state border – over 500 km. Concentration of Russian air defense in the Moscow region – the highest. But we overcome it. Glory to Ukraine!" he said.

As per local authorities, the Ukrainian strikes killed four, including a woman near her home in Khimki. Meanwhile, two men died in the village of Pogorelki. It is worth mentioning that Russia has also launched similar drone attacks against Russia. In response, Ukraine also launched multiple drone strikes, which it has entirely justified.