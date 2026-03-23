Ashok Kharat case: Probe reveals how Maharashtra 'astrologer' lured and trapped his victims

Nashik:

A self-proclaimed astrologer and tantrik from Maharashtra, identified as Ashok Kharat alias Captain, has been arrested by the Nashik Police for allegedly raping several women and running an elaborate fraud network. Investigators said Kharat projected himself as a powerful spiritual healer and manipulated people with staged rituals, ultimately extracting huge sums of money from them.

During the investigation, officials found that Kharat used remote-controlled fake snakes to create artificial movement and convince people that supernatural forces were at work. Police found that he would call these staged tricks "miracles" and mislead devotees into believing he possessed divine powers. To build influence and fear, he also showcased tiger skins and objects linked to protected wildlife.

Selling tamarind seeds for lakhs

The probe revealed that Kharat polished inexpensive wild tamarind seeds and presented them as "charged" spiritual objects. He exploited the financial condition of his targets, selling items worth barely Rs 100 for anywhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 1 lakh. He also supplied fake stones and gems, claiming they were miraculous and embodied spiritual energy.

High-profile links under scrutiny

Names of prominent figures, including Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, minister Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, have surfaced in connection with Kharat. Following these revelations, Chakankar resigned from her post. State officials said that a high-level inquiry led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is underway and that no individual found involved will be spared. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed, and the Nashik Police Commissioner is handling the investigation, while efforts continue to encourage people to come forward with their allegations against Kharat.

What is the case?

The case pertains to the arrest of Kharat, who has been accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a 35-year-old woman over several years under the pretext of spiritual guidance. A Nashik court has remanded him to police custody till March 24. Police said the accused allegedly exploited the complainant between 2022 and December 2025 and used intimidation and manipulation to continue the abuse. Kharat, who is the chairman of the Shri Ishanyeshwar Temple Trust in Sinnar, was famed among several public figures.

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