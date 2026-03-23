Air Canada Express plane collides with vehicle at New York's LaGuardia airport, several injured

New Delhi:

An Air Canada Express plane collided with a ground vehicle at New York’s LaGuardia airport.The incident has reportedly left several people injured. The flight involved is said to be Air Canada CRJ flight AC8646. The aircraft reportedly struck a fire truck, identified as Truck 1, while attempting to cross Runway 04/22. Following the collision, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced the closure of LaGuardia Airport and issued a ground stop.

Everything you need to know about the New York plane crash

How did the crash happen? Flight-tracking data showed that the plane was moving on the ground at the time of the collision. Videos circulating online appear to show significant damage to the aircraft, though these visuals have not yet been independently verified by India TV. No official numbers or detailed confirmation have been released by airport or airline authorities so far.

Disruptions at LaGuardia airport? New York’s emergency management authority has urged people to expect cancellations, road closures, traffic delays, and the presence of emergency personnel near LaGuardia Airport in Queens. Authorities advised travelers to use alternate routes to avoid congestion. According to the airport’s website, all departing flights from LaGuardia were either delayed or canceled as of early Monday.

What are firefighters saying? Firefighters rushed to LaGuardia Airport early Monday following reports of an incident involving a plane and a vehicle on a runway. The city fire department "responded to a reported incident involving a plane and vehicle on runway," a spokesperson said in an email.