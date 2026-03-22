PM Modi to hold key meeting to review country's energy situation as conflict rages in Middle East

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Sunday hold a high-level meeting with senior ministers to assess the situation in key sectors such as petroleum, power and fertilisers, according to official sources cited by PTI. The review comes as tensions in West Asia continue to affect global supply chains.

The meeting is aimed at ensuring that essential resources remain available across the country without disruption. Officials said the government is focusing on maintaining smooth logistics, steady supply, and efficient distribution systems nationwide. Preventing shortages and keeping services stable are key priorities.

Authorities are also closely watching international developments to safeguard both consumers and industries. Continuous monitoring is being carried out to respond quickly to any changes in the global energy market.

Earlier, on March 12, PM Modi highlighted the serious impact of the ongoing conflict in West Asia, noting that it has led to a global energy crisis. He described the situation as a “critical test of national character” and stressed the importance of responding with calmness, patience and public awareness.

He also underlined the government’s efforts to manage disruptions in international supply chains.

"Continuous efforts are also underway to determine how we can overcome the disruptions that have occurred in the supply chain," Modi said.

About the Middle East conflict

The conflict, which began on February 28, involves military action between the United States and Israel against Iran, followed by retaliatory strikes by Iran targeting Israel and some Gulf nations. The situation has intensified concerns over energy transport routes.

A major point of concern is the Strait of Hormuz, a vital passage that handles around 20 per cent of the world’s energy shipments. Iran’s control over this route has led to restricted movement of vessels, severely affecting global energy supplies, including those to India.

Since the conflict escalated, Modi has been in contact with several world leaders, including those from Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Bahrain, Kuwait, Jordan, France, Malaysia, as well as Israel and Iran, to discuss the evolving situation.