'Not an Islamic Republic': Exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi asks US, Israel to keep targeting Iran

Tehran:

Iran's exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi said on Sunday that his country was not an Islamic Republic and the current regime must be 'dismantled' to protect the Middle East nation. Pahlavi, who now lives in exile in the United States (US), also asked American President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to keep targeting Islamic regime in Iran.

However, the 65-year-old said that the US and Israel should spare the civilian infrastructure in Iran, as that would be required in rebuilding the country. In a post on micro-blogging website X (formerly Twitter), Pahlavi also stated that the "hour of Iran's freedom is at hand", thanks to the support of the US, Israel and the "sacrifice of Iranian patriots".

"Iran is not the Islamic Republic," he said. "Iran’s civilian infrastructure belongs to the Iranian people and to the future of a free Iran. The Islamic Republic’s infrastructure is the machinery of repression and terror used to keep that future from becoming reality. Iran must be protected. The regime must be dismantled."