Kanpur Lamborghini crash: Tobacco trader's son's name added to FIR after row Kanpur Lamborghini crash: The name of Shivam Mishra, who was driving the speeding car, was missing from the FIR initially. The police have now added it to the FIR following a controversy.

Kanpur:

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday added the name of Shivam Mishra, the son of tobacco trader KK Mishra, in the first information report (FIR) after he allegedly rammed a speeding car into pedestrians and other vehicles in Kanpur's Gwal Toli area on Sunday afternoon. The FIR was initially registered against some unknown persons and Shivam's name was missing from it.

The FIR had described that the speeding car, Lamborghini, was being driven by an 'unknown'. However, his name was added only after a row erupted over the case. "The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra," Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said at a press conference.

"Shivam Mishra is in the hospital. Our police team has reached his residence for further investigation... One person was injured. He has been treated in the hospital. Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car," Lal said, adding that appropriate action will be taken against Shivam.

What had happened on Sunday?

According to the eyewitnesses, the incident happened around 3.15 pm near the Rev-3 Mall. They said Shivam was driving the speeding car, when he lost control and hit an auto-rickshaw before crashing into a Royal Enfield motorcycle parked nearby. The incident left one person injured after he was tossed up by the Lamborghini.

The eyewitnesses said following the incident, Shivam's bodyguards surrounded the Lamborghini and didn't allow anyone to come near to the vehicle. This led to an argument between them and the people there, following which the police intervened.

"A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station," an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, told news agency ANI.

The bodyguards claimed that Shivam suffered a minor heart attack after the incident. However, the police have not issued a remark on this yet. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has also taken cognisance of the incident, with Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak saying strict action will be taken against the accused.

ALSO READ - Caught on Camera: Tobacco trader's son rams Lamborghini into pedestrians in UP's Kanpur, six injured