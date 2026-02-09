Caught on Camera: Tobacco trader's son rams Lamborghini into pedestrians in UP's Kanpur, six injured Uttar Pradesh road accident: The police said that the accident happened on Sunday afternoon near the Rev-3 Mall in Kanpur. The car was being driven by son of a prominent tobacco trader, the police added.

Kanpur:

A speeding luxury car on Sunday rammed into pedestrians and two-wheelers on the VIP Road at the Gwaltoli area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur, injuring at least six people, said the police. The speeding car, Lamborghini, was being driven by the son of a prominent tobacco trader and hit the pedestrians around 3.15 pm near the Rev-3 Mall, causing panic in the area.

First, the car had hit an auto-rickshaw and later crashed into a Royal Enfield motorcycle that was parked nearby. The car stopped only after hitting an electric pole, but only before dragging the motorcycle's front wheel, according to eyewitnesses.

The angry bystanders later gathered, forcing the driver to stay inside the vehicle. Eyewitnesses claimed that some of the private bouncers had tried to push the crowd away from the car, alleging that they were behaving aggressively with the people. This escalated tensions following the police intervened.

"My cousin was thrown off the bike, and two others were flung onto the footpath. We have filed a complaint," said Sonu Tripathi, one of the injured, as reported by news agency PTI.

FIR registered, vehicle seized

According to the police, the luxury car was being driven by one, Shivam Mishra, who is the son of tobacco trader KK Mishra. Mishra runs the Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd, a firm that is engaged in supplying tobacco to gutkha manufacturers in the region.

The police have now registered a first information report (FIR) and seized the vehicle, and are taking further action against the accused.

"The accident occurred around 3.15 pm near Rev-3 Mall when the luxury car, reportedly driven by Shivam Mishra, the son of businessman KK Mishra, went out of control and ploughed into people standing along the roadside and several vehicles, triggering panic in the area," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Atul Kumar Srivastava was quoted as saying by PTI.