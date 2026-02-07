UP road accident: Six crushed to death by speeding truck on Yamuna Expressway near Mathura Mathura road accident: The accident left at least six people dead, while one other was seriously injured. The injured has been admitted to a hospital.

Mathura:

At least six people lost their lives after a speeding truck ran over them on the Yamuna Expressway near Uttar Pradesh's Mathura during wee hours of Saturday, said officials. The incident left another person seriously injured, who has been admitted to a local hospital for treatment.

The incident, which happened at around 2.45 am, happened under the jurisdiction of the Surir Police Station. Initial reports claimed that the victims were travelling to Kanpur from Delhi via bus when the accident happened. The bus had stopped for a break when truck driver lost control of his vehicle, crushing the passengers.

The police arrived at the spot immediately and a rescue operation was launched. The injured, identified as Amar Dubey, has been rushed to a nearby hospital and the police have launched an investigation. Meanwhile, four of those who lost their lives were identified as Sonu (resident of Auraiya), Devesh (resident of Basti), Aslam (resident of Kannauj), and Santosh (resident of Prem Nagar, Delhi).

(With inputs from MS Sharma, Vipin Saraswat)