Godaan gets tax-free status in Uttar Pradesh, announces CM Yogi Adityanath UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has declared the cow protection-based film Godaan tax-free across Uttar Pradesh.

New Delhi:

Chief Minister of UP, CM Yogi Adityanath, announced Godaan tax-free in UP. The film is based on the issues of cow protection. The Cow Slaughter Prevention (Amendment) Act was enacted in UP under the leadership of Yogi Adityanath, enforcing the law strictly for the prevention of cow slaughter in the state. The Yogi government has introduced the provisions to apply the NSA in the cases of cow slaughter. Shantanu Shukla, the film’s publicity and promotion in-charge, told PTI that the first-ever film on 'Gau Mata', Godaan, focuses completely on 'holy cows' and highlights her importance through the perspective of Indian culture, Sanatan Dharam and science.

Godaan is tax free in UP now

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 6, 2-026 announced Godaan as tax free in the state from immediate effect.

About the movie

According to Book My Show, 'Godaan is a tale of compassion, culture, and social reality. A reminder of our roots and a question of how far we have come in preserving our values and traditions.'

Godaan is 2 hours and 10 minutes long and is directed by Ameet Prajapati. The Hindi film features Sahil Anand, Upasana Singh, Rajesh Jais and Manoj Joshi in lead roles.

Also Read: Ghooskhor Pandat Netflix release: Revisiting story of Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey's film amid controversy