Ghooskhor Pandat Netflix release: Revisiting story of Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey's film amid controversy Manoj Bajpayee and Neeraj Pandey’s film Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in controversy ahead of its Netflix release. The film has landed in a legal soup linked to its title.

New Delhi:

Ghooskhor Pandat, starring Manoj Bajpayee in the lead role, has landed into a legal soup for its title. An FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against director Neeraj Pandey and the film's team for hurting religious and caste sentiments. Both Manoj and Neeraj, earlier today, have issued official statements on the matter. Amid this, fans have been curious about the release date of Ghooskhor Pandat and its story. Here's all that is known about the film.

Ghooskhor Pandat OTT release details and story

Ghooskhor Pandat is a thriller, set to release on Netflix in 2026. The unfolds over the course of a single, tense night in Delhi. The film follows Ajay Dikshit, a bent police officer whose plans for an eventful, money-making night spiral out of control after he comes across a badly injured girl thrown out of a moving car in the heart of the city.

As Ajay attempts to uncover the girl’s identity, he finds himself pulled into a much larger conspiracy. What begins as an unexpected encounter soon turns into a chain of events that keeps escalating, with the city and the night itself shaping the course of the story.

Talking about the film, the team of Ghooskhor Pandat shared, "Ghooskhor Pandat is a one-night thriller that follows the corrupt and morally bankrupt police officer Ajay Dikshit, as an unexpected encounter disrupts his plans and draws him into a chain of events far larger than anticipated. Set in Delhi and unfolding over the course of a single night, the film is driven by a situation wherein a girl is thrown out of a moving car, and the cop accompanies the injured girl to the hospital, leading to the unfolding of multiple situations. Led by Manoj Bajpayee, Ghooskhor Pandat allows the story to unfold through action and setting. We thank Netflix for partnering with us and for providing a platform for the film to reach audiences worldwide."

Ghooskhor Pandat: FIR details

Inspector Vikram Singh of Hazratganj took cognisance of the matter after reactions on social media alleged that caste sentiments were hurt and social harmony was being affected. Based on these complaints, an FIR was subsequently registered in the case.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate said the action was taken in line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s zero-tolerance policy, under which strict steps are initiated against any elements that hurt the sentiments of any community or interfere with peace and law and order. According to the police, the decision was based on an assessment of the content, which was found to use objectionable references to a particular caste or community, namely Brahmins, through its title and narrative.

The police further stated that the content is alleged to hurt religious and social sentiments and contains elements that could disturb social harmony and public order. It was also observed that, based on the trailer and certain scenes, the material appears to promote unrest and spread disharmony.

The official document makes it clear that the action has been taken under the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and is guided by a zero-tolerance approach towards content that incites social or religious tension. It adds that further legal action will be taken after a detailed investigation. A case has been registered under Sections 196, 299, 352 and 353 of the Indian Code of Criminal Procedure, 2023, along with Section 66 of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008.

Ghooskhor Pandat: Cast, crew and creative team

Ghooskhor Pandat is directed by Ritesh Shah, who has also written the script along with Neeraj Pandey. Neeraj Pandey has also produced the project. The cast includes Manoj Bajpayee, Neeraj Pandey, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi and Divya Dutta.

