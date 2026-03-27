Badshah says 'past few weeks tested him' amid Tateeree song controversy: 'Been sitting…'

New Delhi:

A lot has changed in Badshah's life in the past couple of weeks. Firstly, the actor was discussed widely for the lyrics and video of his song, Tateeree, which created a furore on the internet. After he apologised on Instagram, the rapper-singer went silent on the matter on social media. Earlier this week, his wedding photos with Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi emerged online, marking new and happy beginnings. On Friday, Badshah posted a long note on Instagram after a concert in London and wrote about the challenging past few weeks in his life. He also thanked his fans for showing up at his concert and making it a grand success.

What did Badshah write on Instagram?

Badshah, who was the talking point of the internet due to the Tateeree track, wrote, "I’ll be honest with you, these past few weeks tested me in ways I wasn’t fully prepared for. There’s a version of this life that looks perfect from the outside, and then there’s the reality of what you actually carry when the cameras are off. I’ve been sitting with a lot."

He added, "But London reminded me of something I needed to be reminded of. When I walked out on that O2 stage, the energy hit me before the sound did. The faces, the voices, the warmth in that arena. You flew in from different cities, different countries, different lives, and you showed up for this music, for me, like it meant something to you. That night I remembered who I am and what this is all for."

"I think I’m ready for the next phase. New music is on its way and I’m pouring everything into it. Thank you for holding me down even when I couldn’t say why I needed it," he concluded, hinting that he has left the past in the past and looking forward to new beginnings. Take a look:

(Image Source : INSTAGRAM/BADSHAH)Badshah

What is Badshah's Tateeree song controversy?

On March 23, Haryana Police said it had taken down 857 links related to Badshah's Tateeree, coordinating with social media platforms through the legal process. The action follows an FIR filed in Panchkula on March 6, where the complaint raised objections to certain lyrics and visuals in the music video. Meanwhile, Badshah took to Instagram and posted a video message where he apologised for the song, and assured that the official YouTube video has been taken down.

Also read: Badshah marries Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony; wedding photos go viral