Did Badshah marry Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony? 'Wedding photos' go viral

New Delhi:

Amid the Tateeree song controversy, Badshah has found a way to be in the news again. The rapper reportedly got married to Punjabi actress Isha Rikhi in a hush-hush ceremony. While neither Badshah nor Isha have posted any photos on their social media handles, several photos from their intimate 'wedding' are going viral on the internet.

Badshah's 'wedding photos' with Isha Rikhi go viral

Going by the photos posted online, Badshah and Isha seem to have been married recently, if not today. One of the pictures from the carousel shows Isha wearing sindoor, leaning into Badshah as they happily pose for a photo inside the lift, from what looks like a few days after tying the knot. In the 'wedding pictures', Isha is seen wearing a red Punjabi salwar suit set with chooda, kaleera and a maang teeka. They posed with guests and family members in photos from the celebrations. Badshah wore an ivory kurta set.

The photos and videos were primarily posted from Isha's mother, Poonam Rikhi's Instagram handle. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "God bless you @isharikhi @badboyshah." The couple has yet to officially confirm the news of their wedding. Take a look at the pictures here:

What is known about Badshah and Isha’s relationship?

Badshah and Isha Rikhi have reportedly been in a relationship for close to four years. As per reports, the two first met at a party through a mutual friend, and things gradually turned into something more.

Isha Rikhi is a Punjabi actor who made her debut in 2013 with Jatt Boys Putt Jattan De, which also featured Sippy Gill and Om Puri in key roles. She later stepped into Bollywood with Nawabzaade in 2018, a film that starred Varun Dhawan, Raghav Juyal and Punit Pathak.

Previously, Badshah was married to Jasmine Masih. They parted ways in 2020. However, the estranged couple continue to co-parent their daughter, Jessemy Grace Masih Singh.

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