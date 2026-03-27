Trump hails PM Modi amid West Asia tensions: 'Modi and I are two people that get things done'

New Delhi:

US President Donald Trump has commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a leader who delivers results, expressing strong optimism about the future of India-US ties. In a message shared through the US Embassy in India, Trump said, "Our amazing relationship with India will be even stronger going forward. Prime Minister Modi and I are two people that get things done, something that cannot be said for most."

Earlier on Tuesday (March 24), the two leaders held a detailed conversation regarding the intensifying conflict in the Middle East, now in its fourth week, which has triggered significant disruptions in global energy supply chains. Their discussion centred on ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open and secure at a time when the ongoing Iran conflict continues to heighten geopolitical risks.

"Received a call from President Trump and had a useful exchange of views on the situation in West Asia. India supports de-escalation and restoration of peace at the earliest," PM Modi wrote on X. "Ensuring that the Strait of Hormuz remains open, secure and accessible is essential for the whole world. We agreed to stay in touch regarding efforts towards peace and stability," the PM added.

US embassy confirms strategic dialogue

US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor stated on X that the discussion between Trump and Modi included a review of the evolving situation in the Middle East, underlining the strategic importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz unobstructed. With the region facing escalating instability, both countries reiterated their commitment to coordinated engagement.

Trump extends deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) also stated that he is extending the pause on strikes targeting Iran's energy infrastructure for an additional 10 days, until Monday, April 6, 2026, as part of the ongoing diplomatic talks between the sides amid the conflict in West Asia. In a post on Truth Social, the US President claims that the announcement comes as per a "request" from the Iranian Government. He further stated that the negotiations with Tehran were "going very well".

He also slammed the media for reporting "erroneous statements" contradicting the US president. "As per Iranian Government request, please let this statement serve to represent that I am pausing the period of Energy Plant destruction by 10 Days to Monday, April 6, 2026, at 8 P.M., Eastern Time. Talks are ongoing and, despite erroneous statements to the contrary by the Fake News Media, and others, they are going very well," the post read.

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