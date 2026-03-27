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Iran War LIVE Updates: UN Security Council to hold closed meeting on Tehran today

Edited By: Anurag Roushan @Candid_Tilaiyan
Updated:

Iran War LIVE Updates: Israel, Iran and Lebanon saw renewed attacks as regional tensions continue to escalate, while Donald Trump extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz and claimed the US has "already won the war" militarily.

A residential building was hit by a strike during the US-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz.
A residential building was hit by a strike during the US-Israeli military campaign in Tabriz. Image Source : AP
New Delhi:

The ongoing conflict in the Middle East continued without any sign of a breakthrough as new attacks were reported in Iran, Israel and Lebanon. Israel carried out strikes on key infrastructure at several sites in Iran, while Tehran launched missiles towards Israel as well as the UAE. Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to April 6. He said he will hold off on bombing Iran's energy plants. The development comes even as earlier in the day, the two countries appeared at an impasse, hardening their positions over ceasefire talks.

Trump also asserted that the United States has "already won the war" against Iran "militarily", claiming that US and Israeli strikes have significantly degraded Tehran's naval and missile capabilities. During an interview with Fox News, Trump reiterated his view that Iranian military strength has been "knocked out" amid the West Asia conflict, stating that the naval forces and missile launch capacity of the Islamic Republic have been dramatically reduced during the ongoing conflict.

Meanwhile, the Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir warned that the Israeli military could "collapse in on itself" due to increasing operational pressures and a worsening manpower shortage amid conflict in West Asia, Times of Israel reported. Zamir made the remarks during a security cabinet meeting, where he flagged serious concerns over the army's preparedness.

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Live updates :Iran war

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  • 8:32 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    War in Iran sparks global fertiliser shortage, threatens food prices

    Farmers around the world are feeling the squeeze of the Iran war. Gas prices have shot up and fertiliser supplies are waning due to Tehran's near shutdown of the Strait of Hormuz in retaliation for US and Israeli bombing. The fertiliser shortage is putting the livelihood of farmers in developing countries - already troubled by rising temperatures and erratic weather systems - further at risk, and could lead to people everywhere paying more for food. The poorest farmers in the Northern Hemisphere rely on fertiliser imports from the Gulf, and the shortage comes just as planting season begins, said Carl Skau, deputy executive director of the World Food Programme. "In the worst case, this means lower yields and crop failures next season. In the best case, higher input costs will be included in food prices next year."

  • 8:26 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    IDF Chef warns military could collapse due to manpower shortage

    The Chief of Staff of the Israel Defence Forces, Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir warned that the Israeli military could "collapse in on itself" due to increasing operational pressures and a worsening manpower shortage amid conflict in West Asia, Times of Israel reported. Zamir reportedly made the remarks during a security cabinet meeting, where he flagged serious concerns over the army's preparedness. "I am raising 10 red flags before you," he told ministers, as reported by the Times of Israel.

  • 8:17 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Trump extends deadline for Iran to open Strait of Hormuz to April 6

    US President Donald Trump has extended his deadline for Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz to April 6. The president made the statement in a social media post. He said he will hold off on bombing Iran's energy plants. The update comes even as earlier in the day, the two countries appeared at an impasse, hardening their positions over ceasefire talks.

    India Tv - Trump's post on Truth Social.
    (Image Source : TRUTH SOCIAL)Trump's post on Truth Social.

     

  • 8:15 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    UN Security Council to hold closed meeting on Iran

    The UN Security Council has scheduled a closed consultation on Iran on Friday morning. As per reports, Russia asked for the meeting on US-Israeli attacks on civilian infrastructure in the country. The United States, which holds the Security Council presidency, scheduled the meeting.

  • 8:13 AM (IST)Mar 27, 2026
    Posted by Anurag Roushan

    Iran sends letter to UN over threats against Araghchi and Qalibaf

    Iran sent a letter to the United Nations over claims that the country’s foreign minister and parliament speaker had been "targets for assassination." The lette focused on media reports that Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf both had been spared for the time being by Israel and the US as negotiations to reach a ceasefire in the war go on. "The reports indicate the existence of an operational framework contemplating the assassination of the highest-ranking political officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran," the letter reads, The Associated Press (AP) reported. 

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