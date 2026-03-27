Vijay Deverakonda shields wife Rashmika as they get mobbed at temple while celebrating 1-month anniversary

New Delhi:

Telugu actors Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda marked their one-month anniversary on March 26, 2026. The newly-wed couple visited Bhakta Anjaneya Swamy Temple in Anantapur where they were seen seeking blessings and offering prayers.

Several pictures and videos of the duo from their temple visit has gone viral on the internet. In order to take a glimpse of the actors, a good amount of the fans gathered to see a glimpse of the couple as they almost got mobbed at the temple with heavy security.

Vijay Deverakonda protects Rashmika Mandanna as they nearly get mobbed at Anantapur temple

For this outing, Rashmika Mandanna was seen dressed in a blue-suit while Vijay Deverakonda opted for a cream kurta. As the crowd started getting bigger, Vijay stayed close to Rashmika, holding her near him while she held onto his waist. Security was seen controlling the crowd as priests gave them blessings.

Social media users have also reacted to the video sparking reactions and praising Vijay for being a "protective husband". One user wrote, "Very protective husband. Cute couple live long life happily." Another added, "The way he protects her in the crowd is so."

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's Instagram posts on their first-month anniversary

On completing their first-month wedding anniversary, Rashmika Mandanna shared a heartfelt post on her Instagram profile, where she thanked her wedding planning team. On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda also shared pictures from his wedding and reception ceremonies and wrote a lengthy note thanking his friends, wedding planning team, and others, while reflecting on the month that has passed. Take a look at their Instagram posts below:

Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's work front

On the work front, Rashmika Mandanna was last seen in Telugu film The Girlfriend alongside Dheekshith Shetty. She will be next seen in Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's film Cocktail 2. She is also a part of Rahul Sankrityan's film Ranabaali opposite Vijay Deverakonda and Rawindra Pulle's Mysaa.

On the other hand, Vijay Deverakonda will be next seen in Ranabaali opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He is also a part of Ravi Kiran Kola's Telugu action film Rowdy Janardhana.

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