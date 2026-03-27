DAC clears Rs 2.38 lakh crore defence deals including S-400 and Su-30 engines in major push

New Delhi:

The Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) on Friday cleared proposals worth Rs 2.38 lakh crore, with an aim to modernise the Indian Armed Forces, said sources. This came following a high-level meeting that was chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

For the Indian Air Force (IAF), the DAC has cleared proposals to procure S-400 long range surface-to-air missile (SAM) system, overhaul of Sukhoi Su-30 aero engine aggregates, and induction of medium transport aircraft to replace the transport fleet of AN32 and IL76. This is aimed at meeting the "strategic, tactical and operational airlift" requirements of the IAF.

"The S-400 system will counter enemy long-range air vectors targeting vital areas, while the Remotely Piloted Strike Aircraft will enable undertaking Offensive Counter and Coordinated Air Operations, also providing stealth Intelligence, Surveillance and Recognition activities," said sources.

"The overhaul of Su-30 aero engine and its aggregates will increase the service life of the aircraft and fulfil the operational requirement of the Air Force," they added.

DAC's approval for Indian Army, Indian Coast Guard

For the Indian Army, the DAC has given its approval for the procurement of air defence tracked aystem, armoured piercing tank ammunition, high capacity radio relay, dhanush gun system and runway independent aerial surveillance system.

For the Coast Guard, it has granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for heavy duty cushion vehicle, which will be used for multipurpose maritime coastal operational roles, including high-speed coastal patrolling, reconnaissance, search and rescue operations, rendering assistance to ships and carrying personnel and stores including logistics.

The DAC for financial year (FY) 2025-26 had granted AoN for 55 proposals worth Rs 6.73 lakh. "Moreover, capital procurement contracts have been signed for 503 proposals amounting to Rs 2.28 lakh crore in the current fiscal year. Both the quantum of AoN given and capital contracts signed, so far, has been the highest in any given Financial Year," said sources.

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