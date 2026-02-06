Advertisement
IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final LIVE cricket score: In a bid for the sixth U19 World Cup, India lock horns against England in the final at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The two teams are the only unbeaten sides in the tournament and now face each other for the big prize.

Edited By: Varun Malik @varunm0212
New Delhi:

With the title on the line, India meet England in the U19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The most successful team, India, bid to add another trophy to their illustrious cabinet as the five-time champions look to get the better of England, whom they had defeated in the 2022 final too. England have won just one U19 World Cup, and that came in 1998 when they defeated New Zealand. India and England are the only unbeaten teams in the tournament, having won all their group stage matches, Super Six encounters and the semifinals. India chased a record 311 against Afghanistan with Aaron George slamming a match-winning century to make their way into their 10th final, while England defeated defending champions Australia to enter their third final in U19 World Cup history after captain Thomas Rew scored a stellar hundred in the first innings of the clash.

 

Live updates :IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final Latest Match Updates

  • 12:24 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ENG U19 final: This is where dreams begin!!

    It's all on the line now. This is where dreams fly off to the next level. This is where legends are born. A U19 World Cup is not the destination but an audition for the cricketers to turn pro and graduate into their senior sides. Remember the likes of Yuvraj Singh, Virat Kohli and Ravindra Jadeja? They were all U19 World Cup winners and transcended into the hearts of all to become legends. This is where it all begins.

  • 12:17 PM (IST)Feb 06, 2026
    Posted by Varun Malik

    IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final: Title on the line in Harare!!

    Hello and Welcome to the live coverga of the U19 World Cup 2026 final between India and England. Two unbeaten teams face each other for the ultimate glory in U19 cricket. Five-time champions, India, up against England, who are looking for their second title after winning their only one in 1998. This final promises to be a cracker of a contest. Stay tuned as I, Varun Malik, take you across this game.

