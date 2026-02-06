Live IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final LIVE cricket score: With glory on the line, India meet England in Harare IND vs ENG U19 World Cup final LIVE cricket score: In a bid for the sixth U19 World Cup, India lock horns against England in the final at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The two teams are the only unbeaten sides in the tournament and now face each other for the big prize.

With the title on the line, India meet England in the U19 World Cup 2026 final at the Harare Sports Club, Harare. The most successful team, India, bid to add another trophy to their illustrious cabinet as the five-time champions look to get the better of England, whom they had defeated in the 2022 final too. England have won just one U19 World Cup, and that came in 1998 when they defeated New Zealand. India and England are the only unbeaten teams in the tournament, having won all their group stage matches, Super Six encounters and the semifinals. India chased a record 311 against Afghanistan with Aaron George slamming a match-winning century to make their way into their 10th final, while England defeated defending champions Australia to enter their third final in U19 World Cup history after captain Thomas Rew scored a stellar hundred in the first innings of the clash.

