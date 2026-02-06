Malayalam actor Maniyanpilla Raju arrested in hit-and-run case; two youths injured Malayalam film actor Maniyanpilla Raju was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in Thiruvananthapuram. Two 20-year-old youths were seriously injured near the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud.

Thiruvananthapuram:

Malayalam film actor Maniyanpilla Raju has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run case in the Kerala capital. The arrest follows an accident late on Thursday night near the Trivandrum Club at Vazhuthacaud, where two young men were left seriously injured.

According to the police, the incident took place on February 5 at around 9.30 pm. A car allegedly driven by the actor collided with a Royal Enfield motorcycle, causing severe injuries to the two riders, Suraj, aged 20, and Nivedith Krishna, also 20.

Actor surrenders, gives his version to police

Police officials said that Raju later surrendered at the Museum Police Station. During questioning, the actor confirmed that he was driving the car at the time of the accident but claimed that the motorcycle had hit his vehicle. He said this was visible in CCTV footage and stated that he did not stop the car out of fear. Raju also told the police that he is a cancer patient.

Raju further said that he had immediately contacted the police over the phone after the incident and informed them that he would come to the station the next morning. The Museum police arrested him following his surrender, and his medical examination is currently underway.

This is a developing story.