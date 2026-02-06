Ghooskhor Pandat: FIR filed against movie for hurting caste sentiments after CM Yogi's directive Netflix's film Ghooskhor Pandat has sparked controversy ahead of release. An FIR has been filed in Lucknow over allegations of hurting caste and religious sentiments, with police citing a zero-tolerance policy.

Netflix's upcoming film Ghooskhor Pandat has landed in controversy even before its release. An FIR has been registered at Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow against the director and team of the film.

The FIR was lodged on charges of attempting to disturb social harmony and hurting religious and caste-based sentiments. Read on for more details.

FIR filed against Ghooskhor Pandat's director and team

Inspector Vikram Singh of Hazratganj took cognizance of the matter after social media reactions claimed that caste sentiments were hurt and social harmony was being affected, following which the FIR was registered.

The Lucknow Police Commissionerate stated that under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's zero-tolerance policy, strict action will be taken against any elements that hurt the sentiments of any community or play with peace and law and order.

Neeraj Pandey issues statement over Ghooskhor Pandat title controversy

Addressing the concerns, the director issued a clarification in an Instagram post, saying, "Our film is a fictional cop drama, and the term “Pandat” is used simply as a colloquial name for a fictional character. The story focuses on an individual’s actions and choices and does not comment on or represent any caste, religion, or community. As a filmmaker, I approach my work with a deep sense of responsibility - to tell stories that are thoughtful and respectful. This film, like my earlier work, has been created with sincere intent and solely to entertain audiences. We understand that the title of the film has caused hurt to some viewers, and we genuinely acknowledge those feelings. In light of these concerns, we have decided to take down all promotional materials for the time being, as we believe the film should be experienced in its entirety and understood in the context of the story we intended to tell, rather than judged on partial glimpses. I look forward to sharing the film with audiences soon (sic)."

Neeraj Pandey is best known for projects such as Special 26, A Wednesday and Special Ops. His recent directorial was include thriller Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web on Netflix.

Ghooskhor Pandat: Cast and production details

Besides the lead actor Manoj Bajpayee, the film features Nushrat Bharuccha, Saqib Saleem, Akshay Oberoi, and Divya Dutta in key roles. The film is produced by Neeraj Pandey under his production house Friday Filmworks.

