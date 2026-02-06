'Paid promotion': Delhi Police warns of 'strict action' over reports claiming surge in missing girls The Delhi Police has rejected reports that have claimed about a surge in missing girls in the national capital and called them a 'paid promotion'. The police have warned of 'strict action' over these reports.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police on Friday rebuked social media claims that there has been a surge in missing girls in the national capital, calling them a 'paid promotion'. The police said this has created 'panic' in the city-state, as it warned of legal actions against those making such claims.

"After following a few leads, we discovered that the hype around the surge in missing girls in Delhi is being pushed through paid promotion," the Delhi Police said in a statement on X (previously Twitter). "Creating panic for monetary gains won't be tolerated, and we'll take strict action against such individuals."