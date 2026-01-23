10-year-old girl lured with tea and raped in Delhi forest area, accused e-rickshaw driver arrested A 19-year-old girl in Central Delhi was lured with the promise of tea and sexually assaulted in a secluded forest area. Police cracked the case within 12 hours, tracing the suspect through CCTV and extensive ground searches. The accused e-rickshaw driver has been arrested.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident from the national capital has once again raised questions about women's safety as a 10-year-old girl was allegedly lured with the promise of tea and sexually assaulted by an e-rickshaw driver in Central Delhi. The Prasad Nagar police acted promptly and cracked the case within 12 hours, arresting the accused who had taken the victim to a secluded forest area.

How the incident unfolded

According to DCP Central, the police received an alert from a hospital on January 11, 2026, about the sexual assault of a 10-year-old girl. The girl informed the police that on the afternoon of January 10, an unidentified e-rickshaw driver approached her near BL Kapoor Hospital and offered her tea.

Trusting him, she accompanied him after which he took her to a deserted patch of forest. There, he allegedly assaulted her inside a small blue-coloured room. Despite being traumatised, the girl showed courage and shared key details with the police. She described the attacker's appearance and identified his red e-rickshaw with a white roof.

Police launch extensive search operation

Acting on the FIR, a team led by the Prasad Nagar SHO combed nearly 20 square kilometres and searched 22 different locations. During the search, police recovered the girl's slipper from Ramnath Vij Marg, which helped them pinpoint the crime scene. The team then analysed CCTV footage from multiple stretches and finally traced the suspicious e-rickshaw matching the girl's description.

Accused arrested near Rajendra Place

The DCP said police teams conducted raids at several e-rickshaw stands. After hours of scanning, the accused was finally tracked down near the Rajendra Place petrol pump. The arrested driver, identified as 25-year-old Durgesh, originally hails from Farrukhabad in Uttar Pradesh. Police also recovered bloodstained clothes and the e-rickshaw used in the crime. The investigation is currently underway.

