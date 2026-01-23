Hasina urges people in Bangladesh to reclaim democracy, calls interim govt 'fascist' and 'corrupt' Hasina said killings, arson, looting and forced extortion have spread from the capital to rural areas and educational institutions are crippled by disorder. She also alleged that foreign interests are exploiting the crisis to gain control over the country’s land and resources.

New Delhi:

Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister and Awami League chief, Sheikh Hasina, has delivered a strong message from India where she remains after being forced out of office amid violence and unrest in Bangladesh. In her audio message, Hasina described the nation as a “wounded and blood‑soaked land,” grappling with what she called the most serious chapter in its history since the liberation struggle under her father, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. She painted a stark picture of a country overwhelmed by fear, chaos and brutality.

Hasina accused the current regime, which she termed a “fascist, corrupt and illegitimate” leadership, of plunging Bangladesh into an era of terror. “Democracy is now in exile,” she said, asserting that freedom of the press has been stifled and human rights trampled. She warned that religious minorities, women and children are increasingly vulnerable as law and order collapse nationwide.

According to Hasina, killings, arson, looting and forced extortion have spread from the capital to rural areas and educational institutions are crippled by disorder. She also alleged that foreign interests are exploiting the crisis to gain control over the country’s land and resources.

Hasina appealed to the people of Bangladesh to rise up with the spirit of the liberation war and reclaim their sovereignty. “Our homeland’s soul has been tarnished,” she said, urging citizens to defend the constitution and restore democratic rule.

She emphasised the historical role of the Awami League as a guardian of pluralism, democratic values and national identity, and called on democratic, progressive and non‑sectarian forces to unite.

“This is a national moment that demands unity, courage and a clear plan to move forward,” she said.

Hasina outlined five key steps she believes are necessary to restore peace and democracy:

- Restore democratic governance by removing the current administration and ensuring that fear no longer shadows the electorate.

- End street violence immediately and allow civil services to function freely so the economy can recover.

- Guarantee protection for minorities, women and vulnerable groups, ensuring no one is targeted for their identity or beliefs.

- Stop politically motivated intimidation of journalists and opposition leaders, and restore public confidence in the justice system.

- Invite the United Nations for a full, impartial investigation into the events of the past year to promote truth, reconciliation and national unity.