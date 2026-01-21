Delhi Crime Report 2025: Murder, rape, robbery cases drop sharply; police claim improved law and order Delhi Police's 2025 crime report indicates an overall decline in serious offences such as murder, rape, robbery and crimes against women. While snatching remains a persistent issue, high solving rates in several categories show improved policing and enforcement efforts.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Police has released the latest crime statistics, revealing a noticeable decline in serious offences across the national capital in 2025. According to the data, incidents of murder, robbery, rape and molestation have reduced compared to previous years. The police believe that these figures reflect an improvement in law and order, along with the positive outcomes of various policing initiatives.

Murder cases show steady decline

Delhi recorded 506 murder cases in 2023. This number saw a slight dip to 504 in 2024 and further reduced to 491 in 2025. The police also reported a 95 per cent solving rate in murder cases for 2025, indicating stronger investigative efforts.

Attempt to murder cases rise then dip

Attempt to murder cases stood at 757 in 2023. The number rose to 898 in 2024 but dropped to 854 in 2025. Police claimed an impressive 98 per cent solving rate for these cases in 2025.

Robbery incidents continue to fall

Robbery cases have consistently decreased over the past three years. In 2023, a total of 1,654 cases were registered. This figure dropped to 1,510 in 2024 and fell further to 1,326 in 2025. The police solved 97 per cent of these cases.

Rape cases register notable reduction

Delhi also witnessed a decline in rape cases. While 2,141 cases were recorded in 2023, the number reduced to 2,076 in 2024 and further to 1,901 in 2025. Police maintained a 97 per cent solving rate in these cases.

Extortion cases remain largely unaffected

Extortion figures did not show any major shift. There were 204 cases in 2023, which increased to 228 in 2024 before decreasing slightly to 212 in 2025. The solving rate for extortion cases in 2025 was comparatively lower at 63 per cent.

Snatching still a challenge despite reduced numbers

Snatching cases continue to be a major concern for law enforcement. Although the numbers have decreased over time, the problem remains widespread. In 2023, Delhi recorded 7,886 snatching cases. The numbers fell to 6,493 in 2024 and further reduced to 5,406 in 2025. The solving rate in 2025, however, remained low at 64 per cent.

Crimes against women witness downward trend

Crimes involving women have shown a consistent decline. A total of 2,345 cases were registered in 2023. This dropped to 2,037 in 2024 and declined further to 1,708 in 2025. Police claimed a 95 per cent solving rate in such cases.

Eve-teasing incidents also decrease

Eve-teasing cases have also come down steadily as Delhi registered 381 cases in 2023, 362 cases in 2024 and 337 cases in 2025. The solving rate for these cases stood at 89 per cent in 2025.

