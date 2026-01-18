Lawrence Bishnoi gang wanted shooter arrested in joint police operation in Delhi He was apprehended from Uttam Nagar in West Delhi and was wanted in two serious criminal cases registered in Rajasthan's Ganganagar district.

New Delhi:

A wanted shooter linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested in a joint operation carried out by the Delhi Police Crime Branch and the Rajasthan Police, officials said. The accused has been identified as Pradeep Sharma alias Golu (23), a resident of Agra. He was apprehended from Uttam Nagar in West Delhi and was wanted in two serious criminal cases registered in Rajasthan’s Ganganagar district.

Accused was invloved supplying illegal weapons and ammunition

According to the police, Sharma is accused of demanding a ransom of Rs 4 crore from a businessman. When the ransom was not paid, he allegedly opened fire at the businessman’s residence in May 2025, acting in coordination with members of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

Investigators further said that Sharma was actively involved in supplying illegal weapons and ammunition to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. During the operation, police recovered a large cache of arms, confirming his role as a key weapons supplier.

Several cases have been registered against the accused under various sections of the Arms Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The operation was conducted by the Anti-Gangster Squad, officials said.

The Rajasthan Police have taken Sharma into custody for further investigation and to probe his wider network and links with organised crime syndicates.

Who is Lawrence Bishnoi?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious gangster. He was born on February 12, 1993, in Dutaranwali village of Fazilka district in Punjab. He was active in student politics during his college days, but later joined the world of crime and gradually rose to prominence in the criminal underworld.

He has been continuously in jail since 2015, and it is alleged that he continues to be the kingpin of the criminal world and operates from behind bars. Lawrence is also accused of the murder of the famous singer Sidhu Moosewala (2022).

