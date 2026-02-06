Caught on Camera: Two wanted criminals arrested by Delhi Police after brief encounter in RK Puram The two wanted criminals, identified by the Delhi Police as Sanjay and Sonu, were arrested following a brief encounter in Sector 3 of RK Puram in the national capital during wee hours of Friday.

The Delhi Police has apprehended two wanted criminals following an encounter at RK Puram in the national capital, said officials on Friday. The two suspects have been identified as Sanjay and Sonu, who had been involved in multiple robberies and other crimes previously.

According to the Delhi Police, the incident happened at around 3 am when a trap was set up for them in Sector 3 of RK Puram following specific information and details. After the two individuals arrived at the scene on a motorcyle, they were asked to surrender, but they opened fire at the police personnel, leading to an encounter.

In retaliation, the police fired at the two suspecting. Sanjay alias 'Darinda' suffered a bullet injury, the Delhi Police said, adding that he was later taken to a hospital and provided treatment. The two have now been taken into custody and further investigation is underway.

"When the suspects reached the area, the police team asked them to stop. Instead, the accused opened fire at the police party," news agency PTI quoted an official as saying.

Sanjay, according to the Delhi Police, has more than 80 criminal cases registered against him. The police have also recovered a pistol and some cartridges following the encounter from the two criminals. As per the police, two had fired around six rounds, while its personnel fired four rounds.

Delhi Police tightens noose around crime

The Delhi Police has tightened its noose around criminal activities in the national capital, busting several gangs and apprehending many criminals. On Thursday, officials said the police have also busted a fake branded jeans racket that was operating in the Lawrence Road Industrial area.

The police have also arrested four accused identified as Shadique Anwar (21), Roshan Jha (25), Rajesh Gupta (43) and Sajan Kumar (34). According to the officials, the four accused were involved in manufacturing jeans and them selling them using fake labels of different brands. A first information report (FIR) has now been registered against them.

"During a raid, a team recovered 580 counterfeit jeans of a known brand. 1,220 jeans of different brands were also seized," a Delhi Police officer said, as reported by PTI.