Uttar Pradesh: Police bust inter-district dacoity gang in Sitapur, arrest seven; recover Rs 4.28 lakh cash

The Uttar Pradesh Police has solved a dacoity case reported from Sitapur's district Thalgaon and busted an inter-district criminal gang, said officials on Saturday, adding that Rs 4.28 lakh cash, and gold and silver jewellery were recovered from them. In addition to this, the police have also seized some illegal firearms and vehicles that were used by the gang.

In a statement, the police said that the gang was busted after a joint operation was launched by the Special Operations Group (SOG) and Thalgaon Police, following directions from Superintendent of Police (SP) Ankur Agrawal. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Additional Superintendent of Police (North) Alok Singh, it added.

How the gang would operate?

According to the police, the gang had conducted a recce of Rasoolpur few days back. On the intervening night of January 17 and 18, some of its members entered a house located on the outskirts of the village and looted a family, stealing lakhs of cash, and gold and silver jewellery, the police said. They later sold the jewellery for Rs 6.30 lakh in Lalpur.

Seven arrested, legal action initiated

The police have now arrested seven of the gang members and recovered Rs 4.28 lakh cash, and gold and silver jewellery. Four country-made pistols with eight live cartridges and two motorcycles have also been seized. However, some of the gang members are still absconding and a hunt is underway to nab them, the police noted.

According to the officials, the accused are habitual offenders, and they have been involved in multiple cases of robbery and theft in Sitapur and other districts. The police have also initiated legal action against the arrested gang members and registered a first information report (FIR) against them at the Thalgaon Police Station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Arms Act.