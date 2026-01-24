ICC to punish Bangladesh with major financial blow after T20 World Cup 2026 withdrawal, know details Bangladesh's exclusion from the 2026 T20 World Cup will lead to a major financial crisis for the BCB. Losses include the USD 500,000 participation fee, ICC's USD 27 million annual revenue share, sponsorship income, and potential bilateral series with India.

New Delhi:

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is set to face significant financial fallout following its exclusion from the 2026 T20 World Cup. The decision by the International Cricket Council (ICC) to remove Bangladesh and replace it with Scotland has far-reaching consequences, particularly for the BCB’s finances.

One of the immediate financial losses is the USD 500,000 participation fee that each team receives for taking part in the World Cup. This amount, while substantial, is a relatively small part of the overall damage the BCB will incur. The real blow comes from the loss of the ICC's annual revenue share, which amounts to approximately USD 27 million (330 crore BDT) for Bangladesh. This sum represents around 60 percent of the board’s annual budget, making it a critical source of funding for BCB’s operations.

In addition to this, the absence of Bangladesh from the tournament will result in the loss of valuable sponsorship income. Major events like the T20 World Cup bring in lucrative sponsorship deals, and with Bangladesh’s non-participation, the board will miss out on the exposure and associated revenue these partnerships typically generate.

Why the impact goes beyond the T20 World Cup 2026

The financial impact extends beyond the World Cup. With India unlikely to visit Bangladesh for a bilateral series due to the current geopolitical situation, the BCB will lose out on potential earnings equivalent to hosting up to ten bilateral series against other nations, as PTI reported. These series are typically a key revenue stream for the board, and their cancellation will leave a significant hole in the BCB’s income.

As the board navigates this financial crisis, its only remaining legal recourse is to take the matter to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne. However, even if the BCB pursues this path, the World Cup will still proceed without them, and the financial damage will already have been done.

The exclusion from the tournament, combined with the lost revenue from sponsorships and bilateral series, will have long-term implications for the BCB’s financial health.