Belagavi horror: Husband strangles wife in childless rage, neck marks expose brutal murder cover-up Belagavi horror: Rajeshwari's parents instantly suspected foul play when they spotted unmistakable strangulation marks circling her neck, clashing sharply with the husband's heart attack claim.

Belagavi (Karnataka):

In a chilling case of domestic violence, a man in Belagavi district's Bailhongal taluk allegedly strangled his wife to death due to frustration over not having children, then attempted to cover it up as a heart attack. The victim, Rajeshwari Fakirappa Gilakkanvar, fell prey to her husband Fakirappa's rage in Karnataka's Neginhal village, but suspicious injury marks on her neck unraveled the gruesome truth during funeral preparations. Bailhongal police swiftly intervened, confirming homicide through post-mortem and securing a confession from the accused.

Frantic cover-up: Heart attack story falls apart

After killing Rajeshwari, Fakirappa fabricated a tale that she succumbed to a cardiac arrest, summoning relatives to the scene and insisting on immediate funeral rites. He portrayed himself as a grieving widower, hoping to evade scrutiny amid the chaos of mourning. However, the deception crumbled when Rajeshwari's parents arrived for the last rites and inspected her body closely.

Parents spot telltale strangle marks, alert police

Rajeshwari's mother and father immediately grew alarmed upon noticing distinct strangulation bruises around her neck—clear signs of foul play that contradicted the heart attack narrative. Without hesitation, they rushed to Bailhongal police station to report their suspicions, triggering a rapid investigation. Their sharp observation turned grief into justice, preventing the murderer from escaping accountability.

Swift police action: Arrest, post-mortem confirms murder

Officers descended on the village, conducted a thorough scene examination, and pieced together evidence pointing to homicide. Fakirappa was detained promptly and brought to the station for interrogation, where he broke down and confessed to the strangling motivated by their inability to conceive. Rajeshwari's body was dispatched to Belagavi's BIMS hospital for autopsy, with preliminary reports unequivocally confirming mechanical asphyxiation as the cause of death.

Accused jailed, family reclaims body amid outrage

Bailhongal police formally arrested Fakirappa Gilakkanvar and remanded him to jail, closing the loop on a heinous crime rooted in patriarchal pressures. Rajeshwari's remains were handed over to her family for dignified rites, leaving the Neginhal community stunned by the brutality hidden behind marital walls. The case serves as a grim reminder of rising gender-based violence in rural India, prompting calls for stronger awareness and intervention.