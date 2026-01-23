NH-44 closed, flight services cancelled amid heavy snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir Snowfall across Jammu and Kashmir shut the Jammu-Srinagar highway and disrupted air travel at Srinagar Airport, with several flights cancelled. Residents in Doda welcomed the return of snow after months of dry weather, while Punjab and Haryana were placed under a thunderstorm alert.

Jammu:

Heavy rain and fresh snowfall threw life out of gear across Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, forcing the closure of the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway and disrupting air travel at Srinagar Airport. Traffic movement was also stopped at Jakhani Chowk in Udhampur as authorities rushed to prevent accidents caused by slippery roads and poor visibility. Officials confirmed that NH-44 was shut after snow accumulated up to the Ramsoo region. All vehicles were halted at safer locations as a precaution, they said. The weather change came after nearly three months of dry conditions, with snowfall finally returning to the plains and upper reaches of Doda’s Bhalesa region. Residents expressed relief and joy as long-awaited snow covered the landscape.

Flights suspended at Srinagar Airport

Air travel also faced disruptions with IndiGo Airlines and Srinagar Airport announcing temporary suspension and cancellation of several flights. IndiGo issued an advisory warning passengers about delays and possible extended waiting times. "Due to snowfall in Srinagar, flight operations, both take-offs and landings, have been temporarily put on hold. This may lead to extended wait times both onboard and on the ground. To ensure we are ready for departure as soon as we receive clearance, our team may complete boarding formalities in advance," the airline said. IndiGo also advised travellers to check real-time updates and offered options for rebooking or refunds, adding, "We are closely monitoring the weather and will get you on your way as soon as conditions allow."

Airport issues cancellations amid weather and NOTAM

Srinagar Airport confirmed that multiple flights had been cancelled due to heavy snowfall and a NOTAM active at Delhi Airport. The airport authority posted, "Please note that some flights to/from Srinagar Airport stand cancelled as of now today due to a NOTAM in force at Delhi Airport and ongoing snowfall conditions at Srinagar." Passengers have also been urged to verify flight updates with concerned airlines before travelling.

Thunderstorms expected in Punjab and Haryana

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department issued a tehsil-level nowcast warning of thunderstorms, lightning, moderate rain and gusty winds across parts of Punjab and Haryana during the early hours of the day. The forecast remains valid between 6.25 am and 9.25 am for Punjab and 6.24 am to 9.24 am for Haryana.

