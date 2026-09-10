Omar Abdullah distances from Congress over 'Vande Mataram': 'Need to fulfil constitutional obligations'

Distancing himself from the Congress over its stance on 'Vande Mataram', Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said on Thursday that reciting the national song at all official functions is a constitutional obligation and he would like to avoid doing politics over it.

If the Congress returns to power, it could revoke this and the National Conference (NC) would be more than happy in supporting the grand old party over it, he maintained. However, the NC leader criticised the Congress, saying the party should have opposed 'Vande Mataram' in the Parliament when the bill was introduced.

"They could have stopped this through Parliament. But the law is already in place. When there is an event attended by two governors, a lieutenant governor and the acting Chief Justice of our High Court, the national anthem would obviously be played. Now, under the law, wherever the national anthem is played, the prescribed standards for Vande Mataram have also become mandatory," he told reporters.

"So, what does the Congress want? This is a statutory obligation. If the Congress returns to power, they can revoke it in the Parliament. We will have no problem with that. We have never accepted Vande Mataram as a party, but we need to fulfil the constitutional obligations," he added.

The Congress and NC are part of the INDIA bloc, but tensions have been growing between them after the national song was played full at the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) on Monday in presence of the chief minister and Farooq Abdullah.

The Congress criticised the NC and said the INDIA bloc members must honour the grand old party's 1937 working committee resolution under which only first two stanzas of the 'Vande Mataram' would be sung. In Karnataka, where the Congress is in power, the state government has announced two stanzas would be sung at official events.

However, NC leaders have stated that party ideology should be kept aside from government protocols. They have also said that "anyone who wants to sing Vande Mataram can do so and no one will be forced", drawing an ire from Congress, which provides outside support to Abdullah's government and has six members in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.

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