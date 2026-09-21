Scuffle breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir Assembly as BJP seeks govt response on public issues | Video

Srinagar:

Chaos broke out in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Monday as the opposition BJP tried to corner the government over various public issues, including the hike in power tariffs, demands of National Health Mission (NHM) employees and regularisation of daily wagers.

The autumn session of the Jammu and Kashmir assembly began in Srinagar today with obituary tributes to three late former ministers.

BJP seeks govt response on public issues

After the obituary references concluded, opposition BJP MLAs raised several public issues, including the recent protests by National Health Mission (NHM) employees, regularisation of daily wagers, and water and electricity supply. They urged the government to address the long-pending concerns of NHM staff and improve the working conditions of daily-wage laborers.

The BJP members raised slogans and stood with placards in the Assembly.

Electricity tariffs were among the most prominent issues raised by the party during the opening proceedings of the session. These actions are part of a broader strategy by the BJP to focus on employment-related matters, outsourcing practices, electricity rates, and other public-interest issues throughout the session.

The protesting MLAs moved into the 'Well' of the House while criticising the government, leading to a major commotion. The BJP had previously indicated that issues related to NHM, ASHA and Anganwadi workers, daily-wage laborers, electricity tariffs, jobs, and infrastructure would be raised during the session.

BJP MLAs raised slogans targeting the government, including 'Yeh Sarkar nikammi hai' (This government is incompetent) and 'Girti hui sarkaar ko ek dhakka aur do' (Give one more push to this tottering government). They also raised the slogan, 'Bijli pani de na saki, woh sarkar nikammi hai' (A government that cannot provide electricity and water is incompetent).

Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather, however, directed that the BJP's demonstration not be recorded and urged the members to take their seats so that legislative business could proceed. Despite the Speaker's direction, the BJP MLAs continued raising slogans while holding placards, creating a noisy and chaotic atmosphere in the House.

Leader of Opposition Sunil Sharma said the Assembly session was an opportunity to raise issues concerning the people. "It is about people's hopes and expectations. People of J-K have their eyes on the session as to what the J-K Govt will say for the people, what promises it has fulfilled and what its future plans are. It is the responsibility of the Opposition to raise the voice of the section which has been overlooked. I am hopeful that the session will be positive for the welfare of the people," Sharma said.

Statehood restoration demand

Meanwhile, members of the ruling alliance comprising the National Conference (NC), Congress and CPI(M) stood up and demanded the immediate restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood.

CPI(M) Kulgam MLA MY Tarigami urged BJP members to also raise slogans in support of restoring statehood. "Two years have passed, but the promise of statehood has not been fulfilled," he said.

Senior NC leader and Khanyar MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar led the treasury benches in raising slogans demanding the restoration of statehood, while also raising slogans against the BJP.

In response, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather asked the BJP MLAs to return to their seats and warned that action would be taken against them. "Gunda gardi nahi chalegi" (hooliganism will not be tolerated), he said.

Congress MLAs also joined the protest, raising slogans against the Centre, including "Vote chor sarkaar ko ek dhakka aur do" (Give the vote-stealing government another push).

As the disruption continued, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said the government was ready to respond to all questions raised by the Opposition. "But they should ask one by one. We are prepared to respond to all issues. However, it's clear they are not interested in public welfare; this is their true face, exposed before the people," the deputy chief minister asserted.

Following the protest by the Opposition, the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly was adjourned till Tuesday morning.

The autumn session, which began in Srinagar on Monday, is scheduled to have seven sittings and will continue until September 30. Opposition parties are expected to pressure the government on issues such as unemployment, the regularisation of temporary employees, electricity, governance, and the fulfillment of election promises. The BJP's protest has set the tone for this session, which is expected to be quite stormy; the opposition will seek to hold the government accountable regarding public grievances and its performance.

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