New Delhi:

Harvey Weinstein, the former Hollywood producer whose sexual assault allegations helped fuel the #MeToo movement, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison in Manhattan. The sentence relates to his conviction for sexually assaulting former TV production assistant Miriam Haley.

Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2006 New York sexual assault case

The sentencing comes after more than six years of legal proceedings surrounding the case. For the unversed, Weinstein was initially convicted in 2020, but New York's highest court later overturned that conviction, ruling that testimony from other women whose allegations were not part of the case had been improperly considered.

A second jury later found Weinstein guilty at a retrial last year. His latest sentence follows that conviction and marks another chapter in a case that has remained closely linked to the wider #MeToo reckoning in the entertainment industry.

Weinstein was once one of Hollywood’s most influential figures and an Oscar-winning producer. His credits included films such as Shakespeare in Love, Pulp Fiction and Chocolat. His career came to an end after sexual assault allegations surfaced in 2017, helping spark the #MeToo movement.

(With AP inputs)

This is a developing story.