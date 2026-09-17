Two terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Udhampur, search operation underway

Udhampur:

Two terrorists were killed in a late-night anti-terror operation launched by security forces in a forested area of Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, officials said on Thursday. The identities of the terrorists are being ascertained. The identities of the terrorists are being ascertained.

Arms and ammunition recovered

The security forces also recovered arms and ammunition during the operation.

The terrorists were killed after an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists during an ongoing anti-terror operation. The joint search operation was launched by the Army, police and CRPF was launched in the remote Bratel Soan and Khubban areas of Majalta around 9 pm on Wednesday following information about the movement of suspected terrorists.

"Major anti-terror operation was launched by the SOG of the @JmuKmrPolice, in coordination with the Army, in a remote area of Udhampur district, J&K. Contact was established between terrorists and security forces late at night. Search operation is still underway in the area," officials said.

According to news agency PTI, officials said that a few rounds of firing and blasts, reportedly carried out by the security forces while targeting a suspected hideout, were heard in the forest shortly after the operation began.

Lashkar commander killed in Budgam

Earlier this month, a Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander was killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district. Jammu and Kashmir police in a post on X mentioned that the terrorist killed during Operation Ashdar was identified as Yasir, a Pakistani national affiliated with Lashkar-e-Taiba. The encounter began when a joint team of security forces, consisting of Special Forces and 53 Rashtriya Rifles, launched a search operation following information about the presence of terrorists in the area.

According to reports, Yasir was part of the Sulaiman Musa group of Lashkar-e-Taiba. However, he separated from the group about a year ago and had been operating independently since then. Security agencies had been monitoring his activities and had been observing his movements in the Yusmarg area of Budgam for some time. Sources also stated that after separating from the group, Yasir had emerged as a key Lashkar operative in the area. His presence in the high-altitude areas of Yusmarg prompted security forces to launch a search operation, which led to the encounter.

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