Vande Mataram row deepens NC-Congress rift in J-K; PDP backs constitutional freedom, BJP hails Abdullahs

Srinagar:

A fresh political disagreement over "Vande Mataram" has brought differences between the Congress and its Jammu and Kashmir ally, the National Conference, into sharper focus. The row erupted after the full six-stanza version of the national song was played at the inaugural International Film Festival in Srinagar, where Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and NC president Farooq Abdullah stood through the rendition.

Congress objected to the full version, while the National Conference defended the government's approach at official events. The BJP praised the Abdullahs, while a previous stand by PDP leader Iltija Mufti opposing being forced to sing "Vande Mataram" has also brought the issue of freedom of conscience into the wider political debate.

Congress questions full rendition at Srinagar event

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee chief Tariq Hameed Karra criticised alliance partner National Conference over the decision to sing the full version. He said national symbols and songs have an important place in India's public life, but argued that they must also reflect the country's plural character.

"It is therefore a matter of concern that our alliance partners chose to sing the full version of Vande Mataram, disregarding the considered evolution of the song's place in India's national life -- not merely during the freedom movement, but through the constitutional journey of the Republic thereafter," Karra said.

He said the version adopted after Independence represented a balance between preserving the song's historical significance and respecting India's plural ethos and constitutional guarantee of freedom of conscience.

"National symbols acquire greater dignity when they accommodate India's diversity, not when that diversity is asked to accommodate them," he said.

Karra stressed that his objection was not about patriotism but about the manner in which patriotism should be expressed in a diverse Republic.

"It is about the constitutional temperament with which patriotism in a diverse Republic deserves to be expressed. Our national symbols should make every Indian feel equally at home," he added.

NC says party and government positions are different

National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq pushed back against the criticism, saying the party had not formally adopted either the two-stanza or six-stanza version.

He said the government and the party were separate and that official government functions were subject to the applicable rules. At the same time, Sadiq said nobody should be forced to sing the national song.

Sadiq also pointed to a rendition at an event in Congress-ruled Karnataka, sharing a video involving Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and asking Karra to consider the example from his own party.

PDP's earlier stand focuses on freedom of conscience

The PDP's position on compulsory patriotic expression has also featured in the wider debate. In January this year, PDP leader Iltija Mufti said she would not say "Vande Mataram" while questioning what she described as restrictions on freedom of expression in Jammu and Kashmir. She also said people could not be forced to say slogans such as "Jai Shri Ram" or "Bharat Mata Ki Jai".

Her remarks were made months before the current Srinagar controversy, so they do not amount to a fresh reaction to the film festival episode. However, her earlier position broadly overlaps with the freedom-of-conscience argument now being raised by Karra.

BJP praises Abdullahs for standing through full song

The BJP has welcomed Omar and Farooq Abdullah's decision to remain standing through all six stanzas. BJP leaders have praised the two NC leaders while attacking the Congress over its objection to the full rendition.

BJP chief spokesperson Pratul Shah Deo said the Abdullahs had respected the national song and the government's new decision on its rendition, and argued that Congress should learn from them. Other BJP leaders also accused the Congress of putting political considerations ahead of respect for national symbols.

Congress retains its two-stanza position

The Congress has continued to maintain that its party programmes should use the two stanzas selected through its historical decision during the freedom movement. Congress MP Pawan Khera said the party's governments sing the same two stanzas and expressed hope that allies would follow the practice.

The disagreement with the National Conference has therefore become another visible point of difference within the broader opposition alliance.

Full version issue follows new 2026 legal framework

The dispute comes after changes this year concerning the treatment of "Vande Mataram" at official events. The Union government has issued guidelines around its rendition, while Parliament has also passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending legal protection to the national song against deliberate insult.

For the Congress and NC, however, the immediate disagreement remains focused on how the song should be rendered at official functions and what role individual choice and constitutional values should play in that process.

The episode has given the BJP another opening to attack the Congress, while exposing a fresh difference between two key partners in Jammu and Kashmir.

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