Fire partially damages Mata Vaishno Devi helipad terminal in Katra, no casualties

Katra (J&K):

A fire partially damaged a helipad terminal in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine atop the Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, early Sunday, officials said.

No casualties have been reported in the incident. The fire broke out at around 3.15 am at the helipad terminal, which was closed at the time.

Fire breaks out at helipad terminal

According to officials, the fire apparently broke out due to a short circuit. The blaze was brought under control within 30 minutes through the joint efforts of terminal staff, security personnel and fire and emergency services personnel.

The quick response helped control the fire before it could cause further damage to the terminal.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday, when the terminal was closed. Officials said there were no casualties in the fire.

Computers and coffee shop damaged

The fire partially damaged the helipad terminal and affected some of the facilities inside the premises.

According to officials, some computers at the ticket counter were reduced to ashes in the fire. A coffee shop at the terminal was also damaged.

The extent of the overall damage caused by the blaze is currently being assessed by the authorities.

Terminal is important transit point for pilgrims

The helipad terminal in Katra is an important transit point for pilgrims visiting the Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine, which is located atop the Trikuta hills.

The terminal was closed when the fire broke out, officials said. No casualties have been reported so far.

The incident took place as the terminal was not operational, and staff, security personnel and fire and emergency services personnel responded to the blaze.

Damage assessment underway

Officials are assessing the extent of the damage caused by the fire. Preliminary information suggests that the blaze was apparently triggered by a short circuit.

The fire was controlled within around 30 minutes after the joint response by the staff, security personnel and fire and emergency services personnel.

Further details about the damage to the terminal and its facilities are awaited as the assessment continues. Officials said the terminal remained closed after the incident as the damage assessment continued.

(With inputs from PTI)

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