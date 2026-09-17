Newlywed woman engulfed in flames during honeymoon barbecue in Darjeeling, CCTV captures horrifying moment

A honeymoon trip to the hills took a tragic turn for a newly married couple from Uttar Dinajpur after the bride suffered severe burns during a bonfire at a homestay in Sittong, Darjeeling. The incident took place on September 13, when the couple were spending the evening at the property they had booked online.

The woman's husband, Souvik Das, has submitted a complaint at Kurseong Police Station seeking registration of an FIR and action against the Sittong Aura Homestay authorities. In his complaint, Das alleged that a worker at the property poured an unknown liquid chemical into the bonfire, causing the flames to suddenly flare up and engulf his wife, Nikita Saha. He also alleged that there were no proper arrangements to deal with the emergency, including a fire extinguisher or immediate assistance.

Couple's honeymoon ends in bonfire accident

According to Das' complaint, he had booked a stay at Sittong Aura Homestay online for himself and his newly married wife, Nikita Saha. The couple arrived at the property on September 13, 2026, at around 11 AM.

At around 8:22 PM that evening, they were enjoying a bonfire when, according to the complaint, a worker from the homestay poured an unknown liquid chemical into the fire. Das said the flames, which were initially small, suddenly grew larger and engulfed his wife's body.

Das said he was shocked and helpless as the fire spread. He alleged that there was no proper management at the homestay to handle the situation and that there was no fire extinguisher or helper available. According to his account, the couple remained there for around one hour after the incident.

Das said that after spending about an hour at the homestay, they travelled for another three hours before reaching Anandoloke Hospital on Sevoke Road in Siliguri. His wife was later transferred to Desun Hospital.

According to the complaint, Das also suffered burns to his hand, while his wife remains in a very critical condition and is "on the verge of dying".

Husband alleges homestay authority tried to murder his wife

In his written complaint submitted to the Inspector-in-Charge of Kurseong Police Station on September 16, Das said he and his family had gathered information about the incident, including CCTV footage from the time of the fire.

The complaint says the family does not know who was responsible, whether it was an individual or the entire resort authority. However, Das alleged that the resort authority was trying to murder his wife and sought the highest punishment for the Sittong Aura Homestay authority and the person responsible for pouring the chemical.

He submitted the complaint seeking registration of an FIR and necessary action against the Sittong Aura Homestay authority.

ALSO READ:

Bride suffers burns during photoshoot after colour bomb malfunctions