LPU protests: Students clash with police, vehicles torched over alleged rape; varsity denies claim

The situation at the Lovely Professional University (LPU) in Punjab's Phagwara remained escalated on Sunday after students clashed with the police and set several vehicles on fire over alleged rape of a female student in the varsity's premises.

The clashes caused injuries to several police officials, with cops saying the agitators also blocked the Phagwara-Jalandhar highway which caused a massive traffic jam. The police have registered a case against unknown persons and constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

They have urged the agitators to maintain peace and calm, saying the matter will be investigated thoroughly.

"Whatever the issue is, we will investigate it thoroughly. The students are saying that when they make complaints, their concerns are not being properly addressed. There are some misunderstandings, and we will ensure that they are resolved," Kapurthala SSP Gaurav Toora told reporters earlier in the day.

LPU denies rape claim

On the contrary, the university has denied the claims of the rape on the campus and called them "rumour". It has blamed some anti-social elements for spreading "false", "baseless" and "fabricated" allegations. Further, it also released a video statement of three female students of Room No.504, Girls' Hostel-3, claiming that no rape incident took place, saying they have been staying there for the past two months.

In the videos doing the rounds, some purported protesters with their faces covered with handkerchiefs were seen vandalising shops in the university mall and other properties on campus, while a few others could be seen taking some items from a grocery shop. The videos also showed damaged vehicles and a vandalised ATM kiosk on the campus.

"We haven't received any concrete information regarding the student's name or hostel details. We have been urging them to file a formal complaint, yet we still showed them the room they wanted to see and repeatedly assured them of our full support—involving the university administration, the police, and the warden—and expressed our readiness to take any necessary action," LPU Dead Sorabh Lakhanpal said.

"However, we are realizing that this entire situation is fueled by rumors. The students really need to understand this... I believe that anti-social elements are involved—we strongly suspect a conspiracy on their part... Anti-social elements from outside engaged in vandalism and attempted to disrupt the peaceful academic atmosphere maintained by the students," Lakhanpal added.

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