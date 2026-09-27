Rain fury kills 56 in Uttar Pradesh; flood-like situation in several districts

Lucknow:

At least 56 killed in heavy rains that are continuing unabated in various parts of Uttar Pradesh since Friday. As per the data shared by the of the relief commissioner, between September 25 and the morning of September 27, 56 people had died and 46 were injured due to rain related incidents.

Highest deaths reported from Sitapur

The highest number of deaths were reported from Sitapur (7), followed by Lakhimpur Kheri, Bahraich and Balrampur (5 each), and Ayodhya and Gorakhpur (4 each).

The official said 1,021 houses were damaged. Heavy rainfall has been recorded in 63 districts, affecting normal life across the state. 45.1 mm rainfall were received in the last 24 hours ending Sunday, against the normal 1.8 mm, officials said, as reported by news agency PTI.

Flood alert in several districts in UP

More than 20 districts are still under a heavy rain alert, although weather conditions are expected to improve after the next 24 hours. The Central Water Commission (CWC) said the Ghagra and Rapti rivers were showing rising trends at several monitoring stations, posing a flood threat to low-lying areas.

In Lucknow, heavy rain led to a portion of a historic gate collapsing in the Hussainabad area of the old city. The area usually sees significant traffic and pedestrian movement. However, there were fewer people around when the incident occurred, and no one was injured. Police reached the spot after receiving information and barricaded the affected stretch. Another rain-related incident was reported near KKC in Lucknow, where a tree fell on a car, damaging it. A similar incident occurred in Bareilly's Baradari Model Town area. The incident was captured on CCTV, showing a woman running to safety as the tree fell.

Special monitoring is being carried out in districts bordering Nepal. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed rescue teams to remain on alert and asked district magistrates and other officials to reach affected areas and ensure immediate assistance. In Lucknow, the district magistrate and municipal commissioner also inspected waterlogged areas and reviewed arrangements amid heavy rain.

Continuous rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Kanpur. In Gorakhpur, torrential rain accompanied by strong winds on Saturday exposed the condition of the drainage system. Several roads and markets were submerged, while rainwater entered homes and shops in some areas.

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