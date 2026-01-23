Light rain lashes Delhi-NCR, IMD predicts more downpour: Will cold wave return to national capital? Delhi rains: The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Friday and light to moderate rainfall over the national capital over the next few days. As per the weather office, the western disturbance is likely to cause multiple spells of light to moderate spells of continuous rainfall throughout Friday.

New Delhi:

Light rain lashed Delhi-NCR on Friday bringing further chill to the national capital as the city woke up to thunderstorm with gusty winds. As per the forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), an ongoing western disturbance will affect the region. After the rain, Delhi’s AQI is also expected to improve. On Thursday, the overall 24-hour average AQI stood at 313, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the IMD, one or two spells of light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph is likely during the early morning to forenoon hours on Friday.

The IMD said another spell of very light to light rain is likely towards the afternoon or evening, along with shallow fog during morning hours, with a yellow alert issued for thunderstorms and rain.

Rain alert for Delhi-NCR: Check areas to be affected

The IMD said light to moderate rainfall would take place in Delhi’s Narela, Bawana, Alipur, Burari, Kanjhawala, Rohini, Bawana, Badli, Azadpur, Model Town, Pitampura, Mundka, Paschim Vihar, Punjabi Bagh, Rajouri Garden, Jafarpur, Nazafgarh, Dwarka.

IMD issues yellow alert for Friday

Skies over Delhi-NCR will remain cloudy

After issuing a yellow alert for Friday, the IMD said that the skies over Delhi-NCR will remain generally cloudy. “Very light to light rain accompanied with thunderstorm/lightning and gusty winds (speed 30–40 kmph). Shallow to moderate fog during morning hours,” the IMD said in its bulletin.

Thunderstorms are likely in many states

Light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms are likely between January 22 and 24 across north India. Gusty winds are expected to accompany this unsettled spell in several districts of Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh, potentially disrupting travel and outdoor activities.

