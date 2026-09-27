Virat Kohli smacks 86th international century in first ODI vs West Indies, nears Tendulkar's historic feat

Thiruvananthapuram:

Virat Kohli is in phenomenal form in international cricket. He scored nine 50+ scores in his last 11 ODI matches and that proves his mettle in the 50-over format. After enduring a difficult spell towards the start of the decade, multiple former cricketers called for his exclusion from the team, even in ODIs, but the 37-year-old proved his value time and again, finishing as the leading run-scorer in the ODI World Cup 2023 and since then, he has only been better and more consistent.

Playing only one format definitely helped him sharpen his skill set, as he looked in exceptional form of late. In the first ODI against West Indies, the star batter hit his 86th century in the format, having reached the milestone in just 74 balls. He is now 14 centuries shy of matching Sachin Tendulkar’s record of 100 international centuries.

Meanwhile, it was a typical Kohli knock, as he began with singles and doubles and punished the West Indies bowlers with boundaries from time to time. Alongside captain Shubman Gill, he stitched a valuable partnership of 151 runs, which pushed West Indies out of the contest. Gill played a stunning knock as well, scoring 110 runs off 108 balls. After he departed, Kohli took over the responsibility and helped India move closer to victory.

West Indies post 295 runs in first innings

West Indies openers looked in fine touch to start the day. John Campbell scored a half-century, while Justin Greaves made 101 runs. The duo set the tone for the visitors, but they failed to control the innings in the middle overs, posting 295 runs on the board. At one point, it looked like the Shai Hope-led side could score a total over 330 runs, but that wasn’t the case as Kuldeep Yadav dominated in the middle overs, claiming four wickets.

With the bat, it looked too easy for India as Gill and Kohli led the way. Star batter Rohit Sharma also looked in good form early on, but he failed to make the most of the start, scoring only 32 runs. Overall, India would be mighty pleased with their all-round effort tonight.

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