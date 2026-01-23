IND vs NZ, Raipur, weather report: Will rain spoil 2nd T20I of the upcoming multi-format series? With India and New Zealand all set to lock horns in the second T20I of the ongoing series, let us have a look at the weather report for the game and whether or not rain will be playing spoilsport in the upcoming clash.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the 2nd T20I of the ongoing series between India and New Zealand. The two sides will take on each other at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur, on January 23. It is worth noting that the Indian team currently holds the lead in the series, as they managed to register a comfortable win in the first T20I.

The Men in Blue took on New Zealand in the first T20I of the series in Nagpur, and batting first, the side managed to post a mammoth total of 231 runs on the board in the first innings of the game. It was thanks to the knock of Abhishek Sharma, who scored 84 runs in 35 deliveries, that India posted the huge total on the board.

India then limited New Zealand to just 190 in the second innings, winning the game by 48 runs. With the second T20I approaching, the two sides will hope for a good showing.

However, with the clash right around the corner, many fans would be wondering how the weather would fare in Raipur for the second T20I.

Raipur weather report

In brilliant news for the fans, the weather for the second T20I in Raipur is expected to be pleasant and clear. The temperature in the evening and the night is likely to stay between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius, as per AccuWeather.

Squads:

India squad: Suryakumar Yadav (captain), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel (vice-captain), Rinku Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Ravi Bishnoi

New Zealand squad: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicket-keeper), Jacob Duffy, Zak Foulkes, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Bevon Jacobs, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Tim Robinson, Ish Sodhi

Also Read: