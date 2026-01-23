'Got to watch out for him': Ravi Shastri heaps massive praise on star India batter ahead of T20 World Cup 2026 Former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and lauded the recent performances of star India opener Abhishek Sharma, branding him as one of the most important players for the Men in Blue ahead of T20 World Cup 2026.

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the T20 World Cup 2026. The marquee tournament is all set to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka and is slated to kick off on February 7. With the tournament approaching, defending champions and hosts team India are one of the biggest favourites to clinch the title once more.

With a star-studded lineup, it is clear that the Men in Blue are favourites to go all the way once more, and speaking of the same, former India cricketer Ravi Shastri took centre stage and lauded the recent performances of India opener Abhishek Sharma.

Shastri opined that Abhishek’s performance in the upcoming World Cup would be key for the Men in Blue and that the other teams should watch out for him.

“Abhishek, without a shadow of a doubt. (He’s the) No. 1 T20 batsman in the world (and is) in a rich vein of form. Last evening (on Wednesday), he took the game away from New Zealand. You’ve got to watch out for him because his confidence level is high. He’ll be backed by the home crowd, and if he takes off, it means India take off,” Ravi Shastri said at an event to mark the launch of a partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and the ICC.

Shastri pointed out Abhishek’s recent performances

Furthermore, the former India head coach pointed out Abhishek’s 150-run knock against England and branded it one of the best T20 innings that he had ever seen.

“Remember when Abhishek got that 150 (135 off 54 balls; 7 fours, 13 sixes) against England at the Wankhede (Stadium) last year… We interviewed him after the game. I just put my hand on his shoulder, and I said, ‘Young man, that is the best T20 innings I’ve ever seen in international cricket.' That kid is a proper star. When you know he’s batting, you turn the TV on,” he added.

Also Read: