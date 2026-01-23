Republic Day security tightened as drone attack threat issued for Punjab, J-K and Rajasthan borders A fresh security alert has been issued ahead of Republic Day, warning of possible drone, paraglider and hang glider attacks along the Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan borders. Intelligence agencies have flagged the possibility of terrorists using aerial routes to smuggle weapons.

New Delhi:

Ahead of the upcoming Republic Day, security agencies have issued another high-level alert across border regions. As per the information, the warning emphasises strict monitoring of sensitive areas and heightened vigilance to counter potential threats. Security officials have been instructed to keep a close watch on drone activities along the border. Intelligence agencies suspect that weapons and explosives could be smuggled into Indian territory using drones. The alert particularly focuses on the Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan borders, where suspicious aerial activity has been reported in the past.

Terror groups may use paragliders and hang gliders

According to intelligence inputs, terrorist organisations may attempt infiltration not only through drones but also by using paragliders and hang gliders. Inputs indicate that groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and certain Sikh extremist outfits have recently procured paragliding equipment and related devices.

Security agencies ordered to stay on maximum alert

In response, security forces have been directed to remain on full alert. Aerial surveillance has been intensified and ground-level security arrangements have been further strengthened. Agencies have been instructed to maintain constant monitoring and ensure that no suspicious movement goes undetected as the nation prepares for the Republic Day parade, as per details.

Delhi Police tightens security ahead of Republic Day

Meanwhile, the Delhi Police will deploy AI-enabled smart glasses equipped with an integrated facial recognition system (FRS) and thermal imaging technology for the first time as part of enhanced security measures for Republic Day celebrations, an official said. These smart glasses, manufactured by an Indian company, will be linked in real-time to the police database of criminals, proclaimed offenders, and suspects, allowing personnel on the ground to instantly identify individuals in crowded areas.

The wearable devices will connect to mobile phones used by police officers, giving them access to the entire criminal database accessible through the system, Additional Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Devesh Kumar Mahla said. "The glasses are connected to the mobile phones of the officers, and the mobile phones will carry the full database of criminals. If someone appears in a green box, it clearly indicates that the person has no criminal involvement. If the box turns red, it means the person has a criminal record. The officer can quickly verify all details, and if needed, the person will be apprehended immediately," Additional CP Mahla told the media.

ALSO READ: Republic Day preparations: Traffic restrictions announced for full dress rehearsal on Friday in Delhi